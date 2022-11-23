PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

WBTV Sky 3 pilot Chip Tayag credited with keeping others safe before deadly helicopter crash

“It seems the pilot that was operating the aircraft made some diversionary moves to avoid hitting traffic,” CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings said.
Both Tayag and WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers were killed in that crash.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 5:55 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – WBTV Sky3 pilot Chip Tayag is being called a hero, with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings saying he believes Tayag took extraordinary measures in his final moments before the helicopter crashed on Interstate 77 Tuesday afternoon.

Both Tayag and WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers were killed in that crash.

Related: WBTV mourning the loss of meteorologist Jason Myers, pilot Chip Tayag

“It seems the pilot that was operating the aircraft made some diversionary moves to avoid hitting traffic. Fortunately, there were no vehicles involved in it and I think that as we move forward, to me it looks like a heroic incident where the pilot tried to avoid injuring anyone else, in putting anyone else in danger,” Jennings said. “If that truly is the case, then that pilot is a hero in my eyes to make sure that the safety and security of those driving on the road was not in jeopardy.”

Related: WBTV mourning the loss of meteorologist Jason Myers, pilot Chip Tayag

David Bristol is a pilot in training and likes to take a look on his back porch anytime he hears an aircraft overhead.

He said he watched the chopper make slow circles for a while and then he noticed two things he considered odd. First, he said, was the sound Sky3 made seemed to change.

Then, he said he saw Sky3 make two odd, hard turns to the left and suddenly disappeared behind the trees.

The crash happened near Interstate 77 at the Nations Ford Road exit.

At the same time, Joshua Aguirre was driving south on I-77 when he saw the chopper spiral toward the road. He said it seemed that pilot Chip Tayag was able to use his last seconds to save others.

“It happened so fast, there was no time to react and so it was obvious that there was a huge level of heroism involved,” Aguirre said, adding he got out of his car and prayed over the crash site.

The crash happened shortly after 12 p.m. Tuesday on I-77 South at the Nations Ford Road exit in south Charlotte. All lanes were closed for hours, with traffic backed up for miles as crews evaluated the scene.

CMPD says investigators with the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will be working as they begin piecing together why the helicopter crashed.

They’ll collect evidence at the scene and then, likely later Wednesday morning, the wreckage will be taken to an offsite facility.

The NTSB will then lead the investigation and determine the cause and issue recommendations.

That preliminary report will likely be received in two to three weeks while the full report will likely take at least a year.

Watch continuing live coverage here:

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chip Tayag and Jason Myers were killed in a helicopter crash Nov. 22, 2022.
WBTV mourning the loss of meteorologist Jason Myers, pilot Chip Tayag
Traffic is blocked on Interstate 77 near the Nations Ford Road exit following a deadly...
WBTV helicopter crashes on I-77 South, two killed
Lucy McDermott ships inventory frequently, but this experience was unexpected.
Charlotte business owner gets surprise $1.3K bill after shipping a package using discounted label
Chip Tayag (left) and Jason Myers (right)
‘This is a terrible tragedy’: Condolences come in after WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers, pilot Chip Tayag killed in crash
Meet the Team

Latest News

Rocky Dean Eagle, 42, was charged.
Man charged after allegedly firing gun in dispute with neighbors
The camper was recovered, deputies say, but they are still looking for this truck and the driver.
Rowan investigators locate stolen camper, still searching for pickup truck and driver
The Cabarrus County CVB developed Cabarrus Burger Madness amid the pandemic with the primary...
Cabarrus Burger Madness earns Gold at 2022 Tourism Achievement Awards
WBTV Sky 3 pilot Chip Tayag credited with keeping others safe before deadly helicopter crash