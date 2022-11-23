PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Water cut to portion of northeast Charlotte for pipe repair

Crews estimate water will be out for 2 to 4 hours.
A portion of northeast Charlotte is without water while crews repair a water pipe.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A portion of northeast Charlotte is without water while crews repair a water pipe.

Charlotte Water reported Wednesday that the repairs will affect service to the 9900 block of Pinewood Lane, as well as surrounding areas.

Crews are reporting the area will be without water between 2 and 4 hours.

