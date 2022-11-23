PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Warmer weather on Wednesday before some rain chances later in the holiday week

Wednesday looks gorgeous for any travel you might have planned!
Tonight we have mid to upper 30s with mostly cloudy skies expected.
By Adam Clark
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 8:04 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tonight we have mid to upper 30s with mostly cloudy skies expected. The clouds will keep our temperatures just above freezing for our mountain counties. Around the metro area expect the mid to upper 30s as you head out the door tomorrow morning.

Wednesday looks gorgeous for any travel you might have planned! Highs reach the mid to upper 60s in the metro and upper 50s around the mountains. High pressure sits to our north and keeps our skies clear.

As the high slides to the east it supplies a northeast flow and cools us down to the upper 30s for your Thanksgiving morning. Highs reach the low 60s for the afternoon hours. By the late evening we could see a few sprinkles in the region.

A coastal low pressure system will bring a First Alert Weather Day for Friday. Expect rain to be on the chilly side. We have an 80% chance of rain and it could be heavy at times. Saturday is also a First Alert Weather Day for the chance of heavy rain (60%) as an upper level low approaches from the northwest.

A large trough in the jet stream will bring the rain. Highs are in the 60s. Sunday we see some lingering showers, just a 30% chance as the low lifts up to the north and east.

You’ll want to keep the WBTV First Alert Weather App and your rain gear handy for any Black Friday shopping plans.

