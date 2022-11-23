‘This is a terrible tragedy’: Condolences come in after WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers, pilot Chip Tayag killed in crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Condolences from first responders, meteorologists and others came in following a helicopter crash that killed WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers and Sky3 pilot Chip Tayag early Tuesday afternoon.

“This is a terrible tragedy for the WBTV family and we are praying for them and all of those in the media who work so hard to keep the public informed,” North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper tweeted.

The crash happened near Interstate 77 at the Nations Ford Road exit.

WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers and Sky3 pilot Chip Tayag were killed in a helicopter crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 77 in south Charlotte.

“I know Chip and Jason were valued team members and we mourn with you during this tragedy,” Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings said in a tweet.

Jennings called Tayag a hero, stating that witnesses indicated he made “diversionary moves away from the highway to save lives.”

“Because of his heroic acts, there were no further injuries or vehicles on the highway involved in this incident,” Jennings said.

Charlotte mayor Vi Lyles tweeted about the news: “Our deepest condolences to Jason and Chip’s families and the entire WBTV team on the loss of these wonderful members of our community.”

Mecklenburg County Manager Dena Diorio expressed her condolences, saying “you are invaluable partners in keeping our region informed.”

Our hearts and prayers go out to the families of WBTV's helicopter crew Chip Tayag and Jason Myers and the entire WBTV family.



Members of the National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg, SC said they were “deeply saddened by the news of Chip and Jason.”

N.C. Governor Roy Cooper said; “This is a terrible tragedy for the WBTV family and we are praying for them and all of those in the media who work so hard to keep the public informed.”

The City of Charlotte wrote: “It’s heartbreaking to hear stories of Jason Myers and Chip Tayag from their colleagues, but they offer a glimpse of how important they both were to the @wbtv_news family and our community.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with @WBTV_News and the families affected by today’s terrible tragedy,” the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office stated.

The Carolina Panthers and Charlotte Football Club plan to hold a moment of silence for Jason and Chip during Tuesday night’s tree lighting outside Bank of America Stadium.

“Our thoughts are with our friends at WBTV on the loss of Jason Myers and Chip Tayag,” the teams wrote.

Our thoughts are with our friends at WBTV on the loss of Jason Myers and Chip Tayag.



Our thoughts are with our friends at WBTV on the loss of Jason Myers and Chip Tayag.



