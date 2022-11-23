Rowan investigators locate stolen camper, still searching for pickup truck and driver

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Investigators with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office are investigating the larceny of a camper that has since been recovered. They say a Jayco popup camper was stolen from the Public Storage location at 125 Grace Church Road in Salisbury.

The larceny occurred on November 8 at approximately 5:40 p.m.

Video footage shows at least two people getting out of a truck that is backed up to the camper, deputies said. The vehicle is a white 2013 Ford F-150 crew cab pickup truck. The vehicle has dark tinted windows and damage to the right rear corner of the bed. There appears to be damage to the bed of the truck and it does not appear that the tailgate will close.

The license tag displayed is TJZ5136 and returns to an owner in Salisbury. The owner told investigators that William Shannon Williams took her truck on June 23 and has not returned it. The owner said the vehicle was not damaged when she last saw it and it is possible that this vehicle could have been involved in a wreck or hit and run. The owner has obtained a charge on William Shannon Williams for unauthorized use and it shows to be unserved.

The owner told investigators that William is known to frequent the Pilot Travel Center, on Peeler Rd. The Pilot Travel Center and the wooded area at the end of Furniture Dr. were checked on Sunday afternoon. Contact was made with a group of people that were riding ATVs in the woods.

Deputies said that several people in the group saw the same white truck leaving from the wooded area when they arrived to go riding. They described the truck as having the same body damage, said the tailgate was half open, the truck was very muddy, and it was being operated by a white male with short brown hair.

The Jayco camper was located and recovered from the wooded area on Furniture Dr. Inside the camper, mail and a prescription pill bottle were located.

If the vehicle is located, deputies are asking that anyone call 911 to have local law enforcement to respond.

