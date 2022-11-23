Man charged after allegedly firing gun in dispute with neighbors

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Shots fired in a dispute between neighbors resulted in charges for a man in Rowan County, according to deputies.

The incident was reported on Saturday afternoon just after 4:00 p.m. on Carrie Drive. Deputies say they were called to a report of a disturbance. When they arrived, they found Rocky Dean Eagle, 42, standing in his driveway. Eagle is alleged to have told deputies that he was just “trying to start his weedeater.”

When other deputies arrived, they say Eagle ran inside his house. The deputies took cover behind their patrol cars noting that they didn’t know what Eagle was doing. Moments later Eagle came back outside and deputies ordered him to get down on the ground.

When deputies went inside the house they say they located a Smith and Wesson .380 handgun on a couch, along with a pill bottle full of bullets, and a bag containing hypodermic needles.

Deputies then spoke to neighbors who said they had been having a dispute with Eagle. They showed deputies video that allegedly showed Eagle cutting down trees on their property. They say Eagle also fired shots in their direction.

Eagle was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, resisting arrest, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Eagle was jailed and later released on a bond of $3500.

