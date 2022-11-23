PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

I-77 South reopens as agencies investigate WBTV helicopter crash

An NTSB spokesperson said Wednesday that while the initial report will take about three weeks, there is a lot that goes into it.
An NTSB spokesperson said Wednesday that while the initial report will take about three weeks, there is a lot that goes into it.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Interstate 77 South is back open after WBTV’s Sky 3 helicopter crashed Tuesday afternoon, killing meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag.

Related: I-77 South reopens after deadly helicopter crash

At noon Wednesday, traffic was moving along I-77 smoothly as all lanes are back open. Portions of the interstate were blocked off for almost 24 hours though as law enforcement and eventually National Transportation Safety Board investigators began examining the wreckage from the crash.

An NTSB spokesperson said Wednesday that while the initial report will take about three weeks, there is a lot that goes into it.

For any kind of NTSB investigation there are three main areas of the wreckage analyzed. Those areas include person, machine and environment.

Related: WBTV pilot Chip Tayag credited with keeping others safe before deadly helicopter crash

For the person section, NTSB investigators will look at what the pilot was doing leading up to and at the time of the crash. NTSB will also pull training history and any relevant medical information.

For the machine section, the wreckage will be looked at thoroughly as well as the post-crash scene.

NTSB will also pull reports of any previously known issues with the aircraft.

The environment will also be looked at. That includes the weather at the time of the crash and any other external factors.

The probable cause of the crash will be in the final report, which could take between a year and two years to get. NTSB investigators will also speak with first responders, eyewitnesses and people who have previously flown in the aircraft.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chip Tayag and Jason Myers were killed in a helicopter crash Nov. 22, 2022.
WBTV mourning the loss of meteorologist Jason Myers, pilot Chip Tayag
Interstate 77 near the Nations Ford Road exit was closed for nearly 24 hours following...
I-77 South reopens after deadly helicopter crash
Lucy McDermott ships inventory frequently, but this experience was unexpected.
Charlotte business owner gets surprise $1.3K bill after shipping a package using discounted label
Chip Tayag (left) and Jason Myers (right)
‘This is a terrible tragedy’: Condolences come in after WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers, pilot Chip Tayag killed in crash
Meet the Team

Latest News

A portion of northeast Charlotte is without water while crews repair a water pipe.
Water cut to portion of northeast Charlotte for pipe repair
WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers is seen with his wife and four children over the years.
WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers with his family
Interstate 77 near the Nations Ford Road exit was closed for nearly 24 hours following...
I-77 South reopens after deadly helicopter crash
Charlotte officials are responding to a crash involving one car on top of another vehicle...
Crews: Car rolled on top of other vehicle in southwest Charlotte