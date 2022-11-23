I-77 South reopens as agencies investigate WBTV helicopter crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Interstate 77 South is back open after WBTV’s Sky 3 helicopter crashed Tuesday afternoon, killing meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag.

At noon Wednesday, traffic was moving along I-77 smoothly as all lanes are back open. Portions of the interstate were blocked off for almost 24 hours though as law enforcement and eventually National Transportation Safety Board investigators began examining the wreckage from the crash.

An NTSB spokesperson said Wednesday that while the initial report will take about three weeks, there is a lot that goes into it.

For any kind of NTSB investigation there are three main areas of the wreckage analyzed. Those areas include person, machine and environment.

For the person section, NTSB investigators will look at what the pilot was doing leading up to and at the time of the crash. NTSB will also pull training history and any relevant medical information.

For the machine section, the wreckage will be looked at thoroughly as well as the post-crash scene.

NTSB will also pull reports of any previously known issues with the aircraft.

The environment will also be looked at. That includes the weather at the time of the crash and any other external factors.

The probable cause of the crash will be in the final report, which could take between a year and two years to get. NTSB investigators will also speak with first responders, eyewitnesses and people who have previously flown in the aircraft.

