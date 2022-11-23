Good weather for Thanksgiving travel, rain moves in for Black Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Expect improving weather for the busy travel day on this Wednesday.

TODAY : Mostly sunny and 66 degrees

TONIGHT : A few clouds and 40 degrees

THURSDAY : Clouds increase and 59 degrees

FRIDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY : Rain likely and 56 degrees

SATURDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Periods of rain and 61 degrees

High pressure firmly in control will dominate the forecast today and tonight. This means plenty of sunshine is expected before clouds begin to increase later tonight. Perfect weather for the Thanksgiving Eve Parade.

Who is headed to the Thanksgiving Eve Parade later this evening? The weather cooperates with mainly clear skies and temperatures falling into the 50s. Be safe! pic.twitter.com/EWRaoQSRiY — WBTV News (@WBTV_News) November 23, 2022

Highs today will be mild as the mercury rises into the mid-60s. By tomorrow, Thanksgiving, all eyes turn toward Texas where our next weather-maker will push in from.

With some cloud cover expected, rain chances should be held at bay for our Turkey Day, but it will be a little cooler with highs near 60 degrees.

However, by Friday as you head out for the door-buster sales you can expect rain chances to be on the increase. With so many people out and about on Friday we’ve declared a First Alert Weather Day.

Periods of rain are expected throughout the day on Friday. It’s a cooler day with temperatures topping out in the mid-50s.

While a break looks possible early Saturday, more showers appear by midday into the afternoon. Consequently, another First Alert Weather Day is in place.

We’ll start to dry it out a bit by Sunday morning. If all holds as it appears today, it will be drying out in time for the Panther’s game. We’re back into the 60s for the first part of next week.

