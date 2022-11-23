PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Foul play suspected in Vale 4-year-old’s death

This is still an active investigation.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 8:42 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
VALE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what led up to the death of a 4-year-old girl in Vale.

Deputies say that they received a call on Nov. 17 at a home on Hill Have Drive for an unresponsive child.

The was taken to an area hospital, where she died three days later.

Deputies say foul play is suspected.

