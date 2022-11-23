Foul play suspected in Vale 4-year-old’s death

VALE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what led up to the death of a 4-year-old girl in Vale.

Deputies say that they received a call on Nov. 17 at a home on Hill Have Drive for an unresponsive child.

The was taken to an area hospital, where she died three days later.

Deputies say foul play is suspected.

This is a developing situation. Check back to wbtv.com or download the free WBTV News app for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.