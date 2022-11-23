Family Crisis Council Shelter coat and pajama drive underway, sponsored by Ms. North Carolina Petite

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A coat and pajama drive to benefit the Family Crisis Council is underway in Rowan County, according to the sponsor, Erica Leigh Averill, Ms. North Carolina Petite.

”My platform is eating disorder awareness and helping women overcome struggles, which I’ve personally experienced and I’m very open about,” Averill said. “With that being said, I have partnered with the Family Crisis Council of Rowan County for a Coat and Pajama drive. This has been going on for a few weeks as the weather gets colder, however, we do still need more help.”

Averill says items needed include jackets, coats, and warm pajamas for the winter season.

“What many don’t know is that teens that identify as male also come into the shelter with their mothers. They are often overlooked because it is a women’s shelter and with the weather getting colder, it breaks my heart that these children often get overlooked,” Averill added. “As you may know, teens often wear adult sizes in clothing and they don’t receive very much male clothing for these kids. Being a petite person myself, teens are often taller than I am so I can only imagine the struggle.”

Donations can be dropped off Monday-Friday from 9am-5pm at 502 N. Long Street, Salisbury.

*The office will be closed for Thanksgiving, Nov 24 & 25th*

“I have put up flyers where possible and I’ve shared this information on my official social media sites,” Averill added. “I’ve taken it upon myself to pick up for people if they are unavailable to get to the shelter to donate.”

