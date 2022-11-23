PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Family Crisis Council Shelter coat and pajama drive underway, sponsored by Ms. North Carolina Petite

Erica Leigh Averill, Ms. North Carolina Petite, is sponsoring the effort.
Erica Leigh Averill, Ms. North Carolina Petite, is sponsoring the effort.(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 7:22 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A coat and pajama drive to benefit the Family Crisis Council is underway in Rowan County, according to the sponsor, Erica Leigh Averill, Ms. North Carolina Petite.

”My platform is eating disorder awareness and helping women overcome struggles, which I’ve personally experienced and I’m very open about,” Averill said. “With that being said, I have partnered with the Family Crisis Council of Rowan County for a Coat and Pajama drive. This has been going on for a few weeks as the weather gets colder, however, we do still need more help.”

Averill says items needed include jackets, coats, and warm pajamas for the winter season.

“What many don’t know is that teens that identify as male also come into the shelter with their mothers. They are often overlooked because it is a women’s shelter and with the weather getting colder, it breaks my heart that these children often get overlooked,” Averill added. “As you may know, teens often wear adult sizes in clothing and they don’t receive very much male clothing for these kids. Being a petite person myself, teens are often taller than I am so I can only imagine the struggle.”

Donations can be dropped off Monday-Friday from 9am-5pm at 502 N. Long Street, Salisbury.

*The office will be closed for Thanksgiving, Nov 24 & 25th*

“I have put up flyers where possible and I’ve shared this information on my official social media sites,” Averill added. “I’ve taken it upon myself to pick up for people if they are unavailable to get to the shelter to donate.”

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chip Tayag and Jason Myers were killed in a helicopter crash Nov. 22, 2022.
WBTV mourning the loss of meteorologist Jason Myers, pilot Chip Tayag
Traffic is blocked on Interstate 77 near the Nations Ford Road exit following a deadly...
WBTV helicopter crashes on I-77 South, two killed
Lucy McDermott ships inventory frequently, but this experience was unexpected.
Charlotte business owner gets surprise $1.3K bill after shipping a package using discounted label
Chip Tayag (left) and Jason Myers (right)
‘This is a terrible tragedy’: Condolences come in after WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers, pilot Chip Tayag killed in crash
Meet the Team

Latest News

WBTV Sky 3 pilot Chip Tayag is being credited with keeping others safe before the helicopter...
WBTV pilot Chip Tayag credited with keeping others safe before deadly helicopter crash
Rocky Dean Eagle, 42, was charged.
Man charged after allegedly firing gun in dispute with neighbors
The camper was recovered, deputies say, but they are still looking for this truck and the driver.
Rowan investigators locate stolen camper, still searching for pickup truck and driver
The Cabarrus County CVB developed Cabarrus Burger Madness amid the pandemic with the primary...
Cabarrus Burger Madness earns Gold at 2022 Tourism Achievement Awards