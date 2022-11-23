PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Families of fallen pilot, meteorologist share statements after fatal crash

Myers, Tayag families remember their loved ones
Chip Tayag and his wife Kerry
Chip Tayag and his wife Kerry(WBTV)
By Nick Ochsner
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The families of the two men killed in the Sky3 helicopter crash shared statements Wednesday reflecting on their loved ones’ lives.

Pilot Chip Tayag and meteorologist Jason Myers were killed Tuesday when Sky3 crashed along I-77.

Tayag’s wife, Kerry, released the following statement:

Chip was the most selfless and loving person I’ve ever known. We both come from big families, so love of family is something we shared. He was always happy and laughing, with that big beautiful smile that I love to see. He was my best friend and the love of my life. I know this separation is only temporary-no matter how terribly permanent it feels-because I know we will be reunited one day.

Photo Gallery: Click here to see photos of pilot Chip Tayag

Jason Myers, far right, is seen here with his family.
Jason Myers, far right, is seen here with his family.(Myers Family)

The Myers family released the following statement:

Our family wishes to express our deepest appreciation for the outpouring of love, support , texts, calls, food, flowers, and most especially prayers for our family during our tremendous, devastating grief and loss of Jason. We also extend our deepest sympathy to the family of Chip Tayag.

Jason was the ‘Good News’ in the news and everything he did pointed to Christ. He loved living out his dream at WBTV.

He taught us all that the most important thing in life is your relationship with God and your relationships with others. His love for his family was exemplary.

❤️ We have a gaping hole in our hearts that only God’s peace can fill, but we know exactly where Jason is —in the arms of Jesus, and we know that we will see him again.

In lieu of flowers, the family has set up a GoFundMe. Gifts may also be made to St. Jude and Mercy Church.

Photo Gallery: Click here to see photos of Meteorologist Jason Myers

