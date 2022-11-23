Dry Thanksgiving forecast in store ahead of rain chances this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Thanksgiving is shaping up to be dry before rain chances return to the forecast on Friday and into the weekend.

Thursday: Chilly start, cloudy.

Friday: First Alert Weather Day, rainy.

Weekend: Showers possible Saturday, heavier rainfall Sunday.

After what’s been a sunny day, we can expect some clouds to start to work their way into the area overnight. Temperatures will dip down to around 40 degrees tonight, so it will be a chilly start to your Thanksgiving.

Weather outlook for the next few days (WBTV First Alert Weather)

Thanksgiving itself will be mild with temperatures in the middle to upper 50s, and cloud cover will vary throughout the day.

A chance of a shower is possible mainly for the Piedmont and northern parts of South Carolina, but that rain chance is relatively low.

Clouds will really thicken as we go into the overnight hours of Thursday into Friday as our next Weathermaker makes its way in. Scattered rain will develop after midnight, and last into the midday on Friday.

Friday has been declared a First Alert Weather Day as this rain has the potential to impact travel and outdoors plans for the holiday weekend. The second half of the day should be dryer with temperatures rising into the lower 60s for many.

Most of Saturday is dry and mild but a few showers will be possible later in the day after the sun goes down.

The heavier rainfall is expected into the early parts of Sunday morning. This rain will not last all day. It is expected to begin drying out by the midday hours, but when the rain is falling, it could be locally heavy.

Highs will stay mild in the lower 60s, and mild temperatures are expected to stick around through the middle of the week.

High pressure returns and keeps us dry for a little while to start the next work week. Sunny skies and highs in the lower 60s can be expected for Monday and Tuesday. Another chance of rain will make its way into our area next Wednesday.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great Thanksgiving!

- Meteorologist Cruz Medina

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.