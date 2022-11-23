PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Crews: Car rolled on top of other vehicle in southwest Charlotte

Charlotte officials are responding to a crash involving one car on top of another vehicle...
Charlotte officials are responding to a crash involving one car on top of another vehicle Wednesday morning.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 10:36 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte officials are responding to a crash involving one car on top of another vehicle Wednesday morning.

WBTV crews on the scene are reporting the crash happened at Nations Ford at Tyvola roads.

According to Medic, two people were taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

