Charlotte community remembers WBTV’s Jason Myers and Chip Tayag

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The outpouring of support from the community continues as Charlotte FC and the Carolina Panthers took time to remember Chip Tayag and Jason Myers on Tuesday night at their annual tree lighting at Bank of America Stadium.

The loss of meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag is being felt across the community.

“Always smiling, every time I seen him,” said one viewer, Jessica Mobley.

More: WBTV mourning the loss of meteorologist Jason Myers, pilot Chip Tayag

The crash happened near Interstate 77 at the Nations Ford Road exit.

“We’re used to watching him on the news so it’s like knowing that he’s gone now, it’s a real tragedy.”

“It’s just a really unfortunate thing to happen and I hate it for Charlotte, for the community, I hate it for the news station. It’s just really sad all around,” added Sam Bethea, who attended the event.

Not only were Chip and Jason hard workers and friendly faces, but they were also out in their neighborhood every day.

Jason brought you the weather with accuracy and Southern charm, while Chip navigated our Sky3 to show you all kinds of scenes from above.

More: ‘This is a terrible tragedy’: Condolences come in after WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers, pilot Chip Tayag killed in crash

They loved what they did, and they did it for their community.

“I know that they really meant a lot to not only the news station but to the community and to Charlotte. And so we’re going to keep them in our prayers,” added Shari Bethea.

“I just want to send our condolences out to his family...both of their families,” said Jennifer Simmons.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.