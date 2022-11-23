Cabarrus Burger Madness earns Gold at 2022 Tourism Achievement Awards

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus County Convention & Visitors Bureau was honored by the North Carolina Travel Industry Association (NCTIA) during this year’s Tourism Achievement Awards as the CVB’s Cabarrus Burger Madness program received Gold in the Leisure Marketing category.

“We’re thrilled that Cabarrus Burger Madness has been recognized among our state’s top tourism marketing initiatives,” said Cabarrus County CVB President and CEO Donna Carpenter. “This celebration is special for so many reasons and we look forward to bringing it back for years to come.”

The Cabarrus County CVB developed Cabarrus Burger Madness amid the pandemic with the primary goal of supporting local restaurants in a creative way while highlighting the area’s talented chefs. The annual celebration takes place during the month of March and features all-new, limited-time burgers from local restaurants across Cabarrus County. Diners can vote for their favorite burger and the winner is announced on April 1.

The inaugural Cabarrus Burger Madness was a success and the challenge gained momentum in 2022 with participating restaurants selling a combined total of more than 4,500 burgers. Cabarrus Burger Madness will return for the third year on March 1-31, 2023.

Recipients were honored during NCTIA’s annual NC Tourism Leadership Conference which was held in Charlotte on Thursday, November 17. The purpose of the Tourism Achievement Awards is to honor and showcase innovation, best practices, creativity, and the results accomplished through our industry’s marketing efforts.

To learn more about the North Carolina Travel Industry Association, visit nctia.travel.

