Busy Thanksgiving travel underway at CLT Airport

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Douglas International Airport is expecting hundreds of thousands of passengers to make their way through the airport over the 10 days surrounding the Thanksgiving holiday.

Estimates are that 72,000 passengers will be traveling through the airport each day over the next 10 days.

Airport officials say they added extra staff to work ticket counters and they’re ready for the rush.

Also, all TSA lines will be open to help travelers’ days go smoothly.

Still, CLT Airport staff advises passengers to plan ahead, be patient, and get to the airport two hours before their flight.

“It really is imperative that passengers plan ahead,” Jerome Woodard, chief operating officer at CLT Airport, said. “I can’t stress enough that parking will be in very high demand.”

The airport’s app allows travelers to reserve a parking spot. It also has a real-time look at which lots are available and which are full.

If passengers can Uber or have someone drop them off, it will save some money.

There is also a section on the app that will give people a real-time look at how long it’s taking to get through TSA security.

