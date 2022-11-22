Tree lighting festival happening in uptown Charlotte Tuesday night

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The annual tree lighting festival, an event hosted by the Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC, is back in uptown Tuesday night.

It’s happening at 5 p.m. at the corner of Mint and Graham streets outside Bank of America Stadium.

Crews have been working since Friday to get the 55-foot Norway spruce tree ready for the event.

This year’s tree was harvested in Ashe County and crews have been stringing roughly 50,000 lights and decorating the tree for days.

The TopCats, Sir Purr, Sir Minty, Purrcussion, Black & Blue Crew, and Santa will all be on hand for the tree lighting.

Those planning to attend will need a ticket, but they are free.

The NFL Clear Bag Policy will be in place, which means transparent plastic, vinyl, or PVC bags no larger than 12″ x 6″ x 12″ will be allowed after inspection.

There is no alcohol at the event but there will be several local food trucks.

Also, to spread the holiday cheer, there will be stations where attendees can make Christmas cards for patients at Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital.

