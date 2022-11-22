Southwest Charlotte shooting leaves 1 dead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating after a person was shot and killed in southwest Charlotte Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Charlotte-Information Police Department, shots were fired just before 12:30 p.m. along the 4400 block of South Tryon Street.

Medic pronounced one person dead at the scene.

This is still an active investigation.

Anyone with information should call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Detective Diekhaus is the lead detective assigned to this case.

The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.

