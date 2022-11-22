Salisbury church to offer free Thanksgiving meal

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Salisbury church wants to show its gratitude to the community by offering a free Thanksgiving meal to anyone who wants it.

Stallings Memorial Baptist Church, 817 S. Main St. in Salisbury, is offering Thanks giving dinner for the community on Thursday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., or until supplies last.

A church member said that the church is basing the giveaway on scripture found in the New Testament book of Mark, chapter 10, verse 45, which says “For even the Son of Man came not to be served but to serve, and to His life as a ransom for many.”

The church can be reached at 704-636-2052.

