Expert offers tips for keeping homes safe while traveling for the holidays

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Roughly 1.5 million North Carolinians will travel for the Thanksgiving holiday while 850,000 South Carolinians are expected to do the same, according to AAA.

The roads and skies will be busy next week. Are you traveling for Thanksgiving or spending time at home? Tell us in the comments 👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/mItUo83G0U — AAA Carolinas (@AAACarolinas) November 15, 2022

With so many planning to travel across the Carolinas, there are a few things they can do to protect their home while they’re gone.

Security analyst Karl De La Guerra said that, for starters, lock all doors and windows.

This is an obvious one, but De La Guerra said when he does security surveys people sometimes leave a window unlocked or their blinds open, exposing their valuables and leading to crimes of opportunity

Homeowners should also remember to check their alarms and cameras if they have them. Also, test those products and make sure they work.

De La Guerra said people also shouldn’t advertise that they’re going anywhere. Many love to share vacation details on social media; make sure and post after the trip.

Homeowners are also advised to cut their curb appeal by making sure the house looks like it’s still lived in. That includes taking care of the front lawn before leaving.

Many have switched over to online subscriptions but those who are old school and have a newspaper delivered, pause it or have a neighbor pick it up.

De La Guerra has a few other suggestions.

“If your car is parked outside your garage make sure items aren’t visible,” he said. “How many times do walk up and see coins left on the dash or extra cell phone left behind?”

Also, tell a neighbor so if they see something unusual, they can keep homeowners in the know.

