Dry through Thanksgiving before rain moves in for Black Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A weak disturbance cutting to the south of the WBTV News area will throw more clouds our way today but there’s very little risk of rain.

Nice warm-up in the lead-up to Thanksgiving

No rain on Thanksgiving, stays mild / 60s

Rain: First Alert Weather Days Friday & Saturday

Afternoon readings will inch closer to normal for this time of the year, topping out in the upper 50s.

A few clouds and temperatures in the chilly 40s this evening will give way to clear skies overnight with lows bottoming out in the middle 30s.

FIRST ALERT: Today brings a few more clouds to the @wbtv_news area - even a very small shower risk south of #CLT - but afternoon readings that will be pretty close to what you would normally expect in late November. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/H1vEI2HG09 — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) November 22, 2022

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and unseasonably warm with highs in the mid to upper 60s. If you’re heading to the parade in Center City Wednesday evening, we’ll remain dry with temperatures only slowly backing down into the 50s.

Thanksgiving will also be mild with highs in the low to middle 60s. While there may be more clouds around, the chance for rain looks very low.

FIRST ALERT: Thanksgiving now looks to remain dry & mild around #CLT & the @wbtv_news area. Some rain may move in late Thursday night & Friday certainly looks wet & chilly, but Thursday will be OK! #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/qrUaGDz80y — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) November 22, 2022

Friday and Saturday are now both First Alert Weather Days as we track a couple of opportunities for rain during the holiday travel period.

The first round of rain moves in early Friday and will continue off and on through the day. Although it won’t be a washout, you’ll want to keep the WBTV First Alert Weather App and your rain gear handy for any Black Friday shopping plans.

Friday and Saturday will be chilly with highs mainly in the 50s on both days.

FIRST ALERT: Rain chance will remain very low through Thanksgiving in #CLT & all across the @wbtv_news are, but ramp up on Friday & now extend into Saturday. Any rain on Sunday would likely be very early in the day. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/8EK3R2flNd — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) November 22, 2022

Rain chances look to quickly pair down early on Sunday and with some sunshine expected. Sunday afternoon may turn out very nice again with highs back in the middle 60s.

