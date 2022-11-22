PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
2 dead in helicopter crash on I-77 South in south Charlotte, officials say

The crash is in the area of I-77 near Nations Ford Road.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews have responded to a deadly helicopter crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 77 in south Charlotte.

The crash is in the area of I-77 near the Nations Ford Road exit.

According to Medic, two people were pronounced dead on the scene.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Check back with WBTV for more information as it comes in.

Watch continuing live coverage here:

