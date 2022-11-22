2 dead in helicopter crash on I-77 South in south Charlotte, officials say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews have responded to a deadly helicopter crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 77 in south Charlotte.

The crash is in the area of I-77 near the Nations Ford Road exit.

According to Medic, two people were pronounced dead on the scene.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Check back with WBTV for more information as it comes in.

Watch continuing live coverage here:

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.