Community invited to send best wishes to retiring Rowan Co. Sheriff

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - After 12 years as the top law enforcement officer in Rowan County, Kevin Auten is retiring, and members of the community are being urged to send along their best wishes.

A retirement celebration is planned for Monday, November 28, from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the West End Plaza.

Members of the public are invited to attend, but there’s also another option. Anyone wishing to record a short video message for Sheriff Auten can do so by visiting this link: https://videobooth.app/kevinautenretirement2022

Organizers say the video greetings, or digital guest book, will be instead of having a book with signatures.

