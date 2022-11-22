Community invited to send best wishes to retiring Rowan Co. Sheriff
Video messages can be sent to Sheriff Kevin Auten
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 6:40 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - After 12 years as the top law enforcement officer in Rowan County, Kevin Auten is retiring, and members of the community are being urged to send along their best wishes.
A retirement celebration is planned for Monday, November 28, from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the West End Plaza.
Members of the public are invited to attend, but there’s also another option. Anyone wishing to record a short video message for Sheriff Auten can do so by visiting this link: https://videobooth.app/kevinautenretirement2022
Organizers say the video greetings, or digital guest book, will be instead of having a book with signatures.
