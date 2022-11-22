PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Community invited to send best wishes to retiring Rowan Co. Sheriff

Video messages can be sent to Sheriff Kevin Auten
Sheriff Kevin Auten is retiring after 12 years.
Sheriff Kevin Auten is retiring after 12 years.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 6:40 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - After 12 years as the top law enforcement officer in Rowan County, Kevin Auten is retiring, and members of the community are being urged to send along their best wishes.

A retirement celebration is planned for Monday, November 28, from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the West End Plaza.

Members of the public are invited to attend, but there’s also another option. Anyone wishing to record a short video message for Sheriff Auten can do so by visiting this link: https://videobooth.app/kevinautenretirement2022

Organizers say the video greetings, or digital guest book, will be instead of having a book with signatures.

