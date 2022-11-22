City Council hears debate over traffic woes at Cotswold Chick-fil-A

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you live in the Cotswold area or if you’ve been to any fast-food restaurant, you know you may need to wait a while or that traffic could spill out onto the side of the road. That’s the case for a Chick-fil-A in Cotswold and the center of discussion at a city council meeting on Monday.

For pedestrians, the project is meant to make them feel safer walking along this sidewalk or to and from the restaurants. And for customers who drive up, it’s supposed to get them in and out quicker, and cut down on traffic for those on one side of the road.

When you pull in to grab fast food, you want it to be quick, easy, and safe.

But for Chick-Fil-A on Randolph Road in Cotswold traffic often spills onto a busy street.

It can be a roadblock in more ways than one.

Also Read: REPORT: Charlotte LYNX manager “directed controllers to violate safety rules” at last job

Monday night at a Charlotte City Council Meeting, a Chick-Fil-A representative said they have a solution: Tear down Chick-Fil-A as it is and build a drive-thru-only restaurant to cut down on traffic.

That is something they say makes it safer for neighbors and pedestrians.

Restaurant owner Tammy Porter says they’ve seen the benefits of switching to drive-thru only.

“It’s been amazing,” Porter said. “It’s helped tremendously with getting the food our quicker and faster.”

One neighbor says this plan plus an added stop light on Randolph Road will make the process fast and easy, especially with customers already predominantly using the drive-thru, anyways.

“And as someone who just voted to approve the $146 million transportation bond, I urge you to prioritize and fully fund this street improvement project in Cotswold,” Liana Humphrey said, urging the drive-thru-only plan.

But on the flip side...

“It really is a multifaceted issue. It’s going to affect your city financially and it’s going to affect the safety of people on the street,” John Holmes said.

Others say this could actually increase the number of cars and neglect the needs of bikers.

“If the council approves this zoning request, they will be admitting they are completely turning their back on the people who either choose not to do or cannot make a car their main mode of transportation,” Rui Elkins said.

With council members asking for more data and questioning if this would even improve the traffic situation, no decision on rezoning was made Monday.

But the council could sometime before year-end.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.