Charlotte homicide suspects arrested in New York, Maryland

Officers say four suspects were arrested.
After a homicide in Charlotte earlier this month, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department...
After a homicide in Charlotte earlier this month, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reports four suspects have been arrested across New York and Maryland.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a homicide in Charlotte earlier this month, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reports four suspects have been arrested across New York and Maryland.

The arrests are in connection with the murder of Wilson Edgardo Gutierrez Mejia on November 6.

Police say he was found dead from a gunshot wound on Central Avenue in the early morning hours.

CMPD says they partnered with agencies stretching from the FBI – to local police departments in New York and Maryland to make the arrests.

The suspects taken into custody and charged with Mejia’s murder are Christian Alejandro Garcia Santa Cruz and Aderly Jose Veliz Ronquillo.

Two others, Yeny Beralz Sorto Hernandez and Mirian Sola Dubon, are both charged with felony accessory after murder.

Investigators say all four suspects will be extradited back to Charlotte in the coming weeks.

