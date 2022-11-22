Catawba College presents its annual Service of Lessons and Carols

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - For the 35th consecutive year, Catawba College will present its Service of Lessons and Carols on November 28th and December 1st in the Omwake-Dearborn Chapel on Catawba’s campus. The prelude will begin at 6:30 p.m. and the Service at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are not required.

Lessons and Carols is a service of scripture and song that dates back to the late 19th century. Each lesson tells the story of Christmas and is followed by a carol.

Catawba’s Lessons and Carols is seven lessons with scripture readings by the President of the Student Body, a member of the Salisbury-Rowan community, Catawba faculty, and members of the college administration staff.

Some of the carols this year include “We Shall Light a Thousand Candles,” “O Come, O Come Emmanuel,” “Once in Royal David’s City,” “For Unto Us a Child is Born,” “The Carol”, “What Child is This?”, “Gloria in Excelsis,” and “Go, Tell It on the Mountain,” and “The Wise Men are Led by the Star to Jesus.”

While tickets are not required, seating is limited and is available on a first come, first served basis. A shuttle service will operate from various campus parking lots, beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Lessons and Carols is made possible through the generosity of the Salisbury-Rowan community who provide funding for the music and decorations.

