Catawba College lights up the night with Christmas light display

By David Whisenant
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Catawba College lit up Seiwell Chapel Green Monday night with their annual Christmas light display.

Students, faculty, staff, and families celebrated the event with live music from The Catawba Singers conducted by Catawba President David P. Nelson, food, activities, and a visit from Santa.

“We are excited for everyone in Salisbury, Rowan County, and the surrounding area to see the beauty of this year’s light display and experience a bit of holiday cheer,” said Jodi Bailey, Director of Marketing and Communications. “Catawba has a beautiful campus and the addition of thousands of sparkling lights on our 23-foot tree and buildings facing West Innes Street make it absolutely magical.”

This year’s tree hails from the same nursery as the one in Bell Tower Green in Salisbury, Sugar Mountain Nursery in Newland.

