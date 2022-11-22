PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
$50K reward offered for info after woman’s body found in burning car in 2013

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 9:23 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHEROKEE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee Indian Police Department is offering a $50,000 reward for information on a case from 2013.

The body of Marie Walkingstick Pheasant was found in a burning vehicle on Old Rock Crushers Road in the Big Dove community of the Qualla Boundary on Dec. 29, 2013, according to the department.

Police said they are offering the large reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible.

If you or anyone you know has information, please call the public safety communication center at 828-497-4131.

