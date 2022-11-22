2 juveniles, man arrested, charged in deadly southwest Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two juveniles and a man are facing charges following a deadly shooting that happened days before Thanksgiving in southwest Charlotte.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, shots were fired just before 12:30 p.m. along South Tryon Street on Nov. 22. Medic pronounced one person dead at the scene.

Police identified the victim as 29-year-old Sharod Marquis Armstrong.

On Nov. 23, the three suspects identified in connection with the shooting were arrested in Anderson, S.C., according to the CMPD.

Two underage boys were each charged with first-degree murder while 41-year-old Kelvin Rodriquez Johnson was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and accessory after the fact to murder, investigators said.

All three remain in the custody of the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office and are awaiting extradition to Mecklenburg County, according to law enforcement.

The investigation into the case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information should call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide unit detective.

The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.

