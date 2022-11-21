PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

World Cup brings fans together, boosts business at popular watch spots

Due to the expected business boom, some local bars have had to triple the size of their product orders.
This year's World Cup marks the USA's first appearance since 2014.
This year's World Cup marks the USA's first appearance since 2014.(WBTV)
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 9:37 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The 2022 World Cup competition kicked off this weekend with Ecuador beating Qatar in the first game in four years.

While Charlotte FC will host a viewing party at Romare Bearden Park for the United States’ first match on Monday, others plan to hit popular sports bars like Courtyard Hooligan’s to catch the games.

“Go Senegal, Go USA!” said one fan, Mamadou Keita.

A man of many allegiances, Keita said it doesn’t matter the circumstances. Come game time, he’ll be watching.

“2018, was here. 2014, here,” he said.

This year will also be the first time in eight years USA is back on the field.

“The national team USA is doing some exceptional things these days so it’s very exciting to watch some of the tournament this year,” David Allard, another fan, said.

With so many people having the same idea, that means it’ll get pretty packed at places like Hooligan’s.

“It’s going to be crazy from start to finish,” Brandon Burton, the bar’s general manager, said. “We’ve pretty much had to triple and even quadruple our orders.”

But at the end of the day, many say it’s worth it to bring people together from all around the world.

“The energy in this particular alley, Hooligan’s in particular, has a lot of soccer fans,” Allard said.

“The longest I’ve been in Charlotte, I’ve always come here for the World Cup,” Keita said. “It’s always good times.”

The World Cup lasts until Dec. 18.

Related: Qatar bans sale of beer at World Cup stadiums in about-face

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New video shows alleged fight, FBI looking into Charlotte woman’s death in Mexico
FBI now investigating Charlotte woman’s death in Mexico
Emergency crews responded to the SouthPark Mall for a disturbance on Saturday afternoon.
SouthPark Mall reopens, no evidence of shooting
One person was injured during a parade accident in Raleigh on Saturday morning.
Girl killed in float accident at Raleigh Christmas parade, officials say
Pastor Robyn Gool passed away Friday evening.
Longtime Charlotte pastor passes away, church says
Funeral services were held Saturday afternoon for Shanquella Robinson. The 25-year-old was...
Funeral held for Shanquella Robinson as family pushes for answers

Latest News

Downed lines and traffic signals have closed the intersection of Mocksville Avenue and Grove...
Intersection closed after crash near Salisbury hospital, officials say
Three family dogs and a rabbit died in a house fire in Concord on Saturday.
Three dogs, rabbit killed in Concord house fire
For the 10th year, bonsai artists from all over the USA will show their bonsai trees in the...
National Bonsai exhibit coming to Kannapolis
“I look forward to representing Catawba College and exploring the vocation of liberal arts...
Catawba College faculty member named Nielsen Center Workshop Fellow