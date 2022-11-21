World Cup brings fans together, boosts business at popular watch spots

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The 2022 World Cup competition kicked off this weekend with Ecuador beating Qatar in the first game in four years.

While Charlotte FC will host a viewing party at Romare Bearden Park for the United States’ first match on Monday, others plan to hit popular sports bars like Courtyard Hooligan’s to catch the games.

“Go Senegal, Go USA!” said one fan, Mamadou Keita.

A man of many allegiances, Keita said it doesn’t matter the circumstances. Come game time, he’ll be watching.

“2018, was here. 2014, here,” he said.

This year will also be the first time in eight years USA is back on the field.

“The national team USA is doing some exceptional things these days so it’s very exciting to watch some of the tournament this year,” David Allard, another fan, said.

With so many people having the same idea, that means it’ll get pretty packed at places like Hooligan’s.

“It’s going to be crazy from start to finish,” Brandon Burton, the bar’s general manager, said. “We’ve pretty much had to triple and even quadruple our orders.”

But at the end of the day, many say it’s worth it to bring people together from all around the world.

“The energy in this particular alley, Hooligan’s in particular, has a lot of soccer fans,” Allard said.

“The longest I’ve been in Charlotte, I’ve always come here for the World Cup,” Keita said. “It’s always good times.”

The World Cup lasts until Dec. 18.

