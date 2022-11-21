PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Warming trend will make for a rainy holiday

The Novant Health Thanksgiving Eve Parade looks good to go.
The next few days will feature a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures gradually warming up.
By Bekah Birdsall
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 12:35 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Temperatures will gradually warm up this week along with increased rain chances by Thanksgiving Thursday and Black Friday.

  • Today: Sunny, cool and dry
  • Next few days: Warming trend, dry
  • First Alert Weather Days Thanksgiving and Black Friday: Periods of rain

A cool afternoon is on the way with lots of sun and high temperatures near 55 degrees. Overnight, temperatures will get close to freezing in the lower 30s.

The next few days will feature a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures gradually warming up. Tuesday will have high temperatures in the upper 50s while Wednesday afternoon temperatures will be in the middle 60s.

The Novant Health Thanksgiving Eve Parade looks good to go!

Novant Thanksgiving Parade forecast
Novant Thanksgiving Parade forecast(First Alert Weather)

Most of Thanksgiving looks dry with high temperatures in the lower 60s. The next best chance for rain will come late Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Periods of rain can be expected, especially for the first half of Friday. Rain will end late Friday night and could transition to snow for the mountains by Saturday morning.

Enjoy the sun!

- Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

