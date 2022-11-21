PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Temperatures, rain chances trending higher into the holiday

Temperatures, rain chances trending higher into the holiday.
By Rachel Coulter
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 6:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - First Alert Weather Days: Late Thanksgiving through Black Friday

  • Staying mostly dry, warming up through mid-week
  • Weekend rain chances increasing!

We started the work week with the coldest temperatures of the season so far! Fortunately, although still cold, temperatures will trend warmer over the next few days. Anticipate freezing temperatures to start your Tuesday before highs near the 60-degree mark by the afternoon hours. Temperatures warm back into the mid 60s by Wednesday!

Friday Futurecast(WBTV)

No need to worry about rain impacting those Wednesday or early Thursday travel plans... Dry conditions will persist through most of Thanksgiving with morning lows in the upper 30s and afternoon highs reaching the low 60s.

By the late evening hours, rain chances will start picking up...

First Alert Weather Days are in place through Friday as periods of rain turn likely by the time you head out to any of those Black Friday shopping plans. Although it won’t be a washout all day long, you’ll want to keep the WBTV First Alert Weather App and your rain gear handy.

Rain chances are also increasing for the weekend as another round of rain could arrive Saturday into early Sunday. Stay tuned for frequent forecast updates as we get closer and closer to the holiday.

Have a great week!

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

