Service of Lessons and Carols this weekend in Salisbury

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Salisbury is inviting the entire community to its “Advent Lessons and Carols” on Sunday, November 27th at 5:30pm.

“The Children’s Choir, Youth Choir, and Chancel Choir of St. Luke’s will present hymns, anthems, and carols to prepare our hearts for Christmas,” said Caroline Stephenson, Director of Children’s and Youth Ministry. “Lessons from the Old and New Testaments will be read by members of St. Luke’s.”

This will be the church’s first Lessons and Carols led by new Director of Music Ministries, Stephen Williams. Williams relocated to Salisbury this past July from Pennsylvania where he was Canon for Music Ministries at the Cathedral Church of the Nativity and Artist in Residence at Moravian University. An accomplished organist, Williams studied organ performance and choral conducting at Brevard College, Westminster Choir College of Rider University, The Juilliard School, and West Chester University.

Williams shared that Lessons and Carols will be an opportunity to, “recenter and reflect on the Advent themes of longing, hope, and peace. Since this particular liturgy was developed for the Cathedral in Salisbury, England, it seems a fitting choice. I’m looking forward to sharing it with this community.”

Members of the St. Luke’s Children’s and Youth Choirs are Rowen Black, Eleanor Black, Emma Stephenson, James Stephenosn,, Malachi Whitson, Ryleigh Brady, Finley Driggers, Ava Gill, Anna Gill, Vivian Hart, Rachel Tinsley, Clara Tinsley, Emily Courtemanche, John Graham Corriher, Ruby Corriher, and Salem Griffith.

Advent Lessons and Carols is at 5:30pm on November 27th. Guests and visitors are most welcome. St. Luke’s Episcopal Church is located at 131 W. Council St. in downtown Salisbury. More information may be found at www.SLS.church, by calling 704-633-3221 or emailing office@SLS.church.

