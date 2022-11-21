Same day, same place: Upstate family holds triple wedding for sisters

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s already stressful enough putting on one wedding but how about three on the same day in the same place?

Three sisters in the Upstate were all married at the same time on Oct. 22 in their hometown of Spartanburg.

Darlene Skinner, Anna Hall Anderson and Lushinda Greene are three of seven children.

Anderson was the first to be proposed to followed by Skinner, the eldest sister. Greene was the last to receive a proposal.

“I got to thinking,” said Skinner. “My other sister had been proposed to last year so I asked my fiancé why don’t you ask my other sister’s fiancé if they want do a triple wedding?”

The sisters all agreed but planning the triple wedding wasn’t quite the same. The sisters said some days were stressful and dealing with so many people on different levels was challenging.

One of the hard things the sisters faced was the absence of their father who passed away about three or four years ago. In their father’s place, the sisters’ brothers and a son were able to walk the women down the aisle.

While the triple wedding was costly, the wedding planner was free.

Kimberly Rice has been friends of the family for several years and had no experience of wedding planning but took on the role while suffering loss of her own.

Rice’s father died the day of the sisters’ cake testing.

“Initially I took on the role because my mom died first so it gave me the time to just not focus so much on her death and with being a counselor, I found myself going to the role,” said Rice. “It gave me the opportunity to ease my mind.”

Through Rice’s strength, she was able to make three happy endings.

