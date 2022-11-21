One injured in Gaston County shooting, suspect in custody

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities are investigating a shooting near the Town of Dallas on Sunday night, local officials said.

According to the Dallas Police Department, the shooting happened near a Food Lion on New Hope Road. The victim was found though at the Dallas Grocery in the 600 block of East Trade Street.

Police and EMS responded to the victim’s location, but have since cleared the scene.

The victim is said to be in stable condition.

A suspect has been taken into custody.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

