Police: 14 people, including child, held at gunpoint in Salisbury home invasion

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury Police say 14 people, including a 3-year-old child, were held at gunpoint by two armed men who forced their way into a home.

According to the police report, two men kicked in the front door of a home on South Shaver Street just after 1 a.m. on Saturday.

The gunman held 14 people in the home in the living room at gunpoint, according to law enforcement. Investigators said that while one man watched the residents, the other ransacked the house. The two intruders were shouting “dinero,” the Spanish word for money.

The men took a laptop, a pair of shoes, and approximately $200 in cash, according to the report.

The victims described the men as wearing black ski masks and jeans. No injuries were reported.

Police are looking at the possibility that this was not a random home invasion.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Salisbury Police at (704) 638-5333 or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at (866) 639-5245.

