PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Police: 14 people, including child, held at gunpoint in Salisbury home invasion

According to the police report, two men kicked in the front door of a home on South Shaver Street just after 1 a.m. on Saturday.
Police said the incident happened on South Shaver Street.
Police said the incident happened on South Shaver Street.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 9:24 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury Police say 14 people, including a 3-year-old child, were held at gunpoint by two armed men who forced their way into a home.

According to the police report, two men kicked in the front door of a home on South Shaver Street just after 1 a.m. on Saturday.

The gunman held 14 people in the home in the living room at gunpoint, according to law enforcement. Investigators said that while one man watched the residents, the other ransacked the house. The two intruders were shouting “dinero,” the Spanish word for money.

The men took a laptop, a pair of shoes, and approximately $200 in cash, according to the report.

The victims described the men as wearing black ski masks and jeans. No injuries were reported.

Police are looking at the possibility that this was not a random home invasion.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Salisbury Police at (704) 638-5333 or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at (866) 639-5245.

Watch continuing live coverage here:

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New video shows alleged fight, FBI looking into Charlotte woman’s death in Mexico
FBI now investigating Charlotte woman’s death in Mexico
Funeral services were held Saturday afternoon for Shanquella Robinson. The 25-year-old was...
Funeral held for Shanquella Robinson as family pushes for answers
Emergency crews responded to the SouthPark Mall for a disturbance on Saturday afternoon.
SouthPark Mall reopens, no evidence of shooting
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
TikTok video of Jike Williams
N.C. man arrested for threatening to kill FBI agents, executing organization for defaming Trump, MAGA supporters

Latest News

The incident reportedly happened on Friday afternoon at the new Arby's on Statesville Blvd.
A customer, frustrated at having to wait, reportedly pointed gun at fast food cashier
Traffic spills into the road at the Randolph Road Chick-fil-A in Cotswold. A proposal would...
Drive-thru only? Cotswold Chick-fil-A’s future up for discussion at zoning meeting
Drive-thru only? Cotswold Chick-fil-A’s future up for discussion at zoning meeting
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley watches during the first half of an NCAA college...
Staley, VanDerveer back Griner at S Carolina-Stanford game