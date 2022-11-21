PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
One dead in overnight Catawba County shooting; man in custody

Police have not yet released the victim’s name.
The shooting happened on 14th Avenue Southwest in Hickory, right off Interstate 40, just after 10 p.m. Sunday.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 4:48 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - One man is dead and another is in custody after a shooting late Sunday night in Catawba County, authorities said

According to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened on 14th Avenue Southwest in Hickory, right off Interstate 40, just after 10 p.m. Sunday.

Responding deputies said they found a man shot to death at the location. Investigators identified Az Thor as a suspect in the shooting, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies and Hickory Police found and arrested Thor about four miles from the scene of the shooting at an area car dealership, authorities said.

He is charged with murder and is being held with no bond. Thor has a first appearance in Catawba County District Court on Monday.

Police have not yet released the victim’s name.

