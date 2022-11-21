PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Get ready for bigger paychecks: Many employers plan to increase salary budgets

This is the highest expected annual increase in 15 years, according to consulting firm Willis...
This is the highest expected annual increase in 15 years, according to consulting firm Willis Towers Watson.(Pixabay)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 10:53 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Many American workers can expect to receive substantial pay raises in 2023.

With the new year around the corner, employers say they are planning to increase their salary budgets by 4.6%.

That is the highest expected annual increase in 15 years, according to consulting firm Willis Towers Watson.

The higher compensation is attributed to the rising cost of living and the tight labor market.

With inflation still at 7.7%, workers will still see their buying power diminish.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New video shows alleged fight, FBI looking into Charlotte woman’s death in Mexico
FBI now investigating Charlotte woman’s death in Mexico
Funeral services were held Saturday afternoon for Shanquella Robinson. The 25-year-old was...
Funeral held for Shanquella Robinson as family pushes for answers
Emergency crews responded to the SouthPark Mall for a disturbance on Saturday afternoon.
SouthPark Mall reopens, no evidence of shooting
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
TikTok video of Jike Williams
N.C. man arrested for threatening to kill FBI agents, executing organization for defaming Trump, MAGA supporters

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden pardons Peanut Butter, the national Thanksgiving turkey, in the Rose...
LIVE: Biden to pardon turkey in Thanksgiving tradition
FBI searching for suspects who threw Molotov cocktail at Lincolnton clinic
This April 2, 2021, file photo shows freight train cars and containers at Norfolk Southern...
US supply chain under threat as unions, railroads, clash
The FBI is looking for the person who threw a Molotov cocktail at the Crisis Pregnancy Center...
FBI searching for suspects who threw Molotov cocktail at Lincolnton clinic