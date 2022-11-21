Molotov cocktails thrown at Lincolnton clinic, FBI searches for suspects.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The FBI is looking for the person who threw a Molotov cocktail at the Crisis Pregnancy Center in Lincolnton in June.

Lincolnton Police Department says they got a call around 2:20 a.m. June 25 about a fire at 112 Doctors Park.

The crime took place the day after Roe v. Wade was overturned.

The building received minor damage. The security cameras showed a person throwing the device before running away toward the intersection of Country Club and Hollow roads.

Anyone with information can call the Lincolnton Police Department at 704-736-8900 or the Charlotte FBI field office at 704-672-6100.

