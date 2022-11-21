Dry for Thanksgiving travel before rain chances Thursday, Black Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There’s plenty of sunshine back in the forecast today. After a frigid start, we’ll rebound nicely to the middle 50s this afternoon.

Today : Lots of sunshine, stays chilly

Midweek : Stays dry, milder temperatures

Thanksgiving: Probably dry until late day

There’ll be a few more clouds around and it won’t be quite as cold as recent nights with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

A weak disturbance drifting by to our south will throw a few more clouds our way Tuesday, but most neighborhoods will remain dry. The best chance for a shower will be south of Charlotte. Highs Tuesday will inch up to near 60 degrees.

Wednesday will be even warmer with afternoon readings in the middle 60s under mostly sunny skies.

First Alert Weather Days are in place for Thursday and Friday; however, most of Thanksgiving Day will stay dry. There will be a chance for some showers late in the day and at night, but not before temperatures inch into the lower 60s.

Friday will bring a better rain chance with cooler afternoon temperatures in the upper 50s. The outlook for the rest of the weekend is for some sunshine with cool highs holding in the 50s.

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

