PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Dry for Thanksgiving travel before rain chances Thursday, Black Friday

There’ll be a few more clouds around and it won’t be quite as cold as recent nights with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
There’ll be a few more clouds around and it won’t be quite as cold as recent nights with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
By Al Conklin
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 7:17 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There’s plenty of sunshine back in the forecast today. After a frigid start, we’ll rebound nicely to the middle 50s this afternoon.

  • Today: Lots of sunshine, stays chilly
  • Midweek: Stays dry, milder temperatures
  • Thanksgiving: Probably dry until late day

There’ll be a few more clouds around and it won’t be quite as cold as recent nights with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

A weak disturbance drifting by to our south will throw a few more clouds our way Tuesday, but most neighborhoods will remain dry. The best chance for a shower will be south of Charlotte. Highs Tuesday will inch up to near 60 degrees.

Wednesday will be even warmer with afternoon readings in the middle 60s under mostly sunny skies.

First Alert Weather Days are in place for Thursday and Friday; however, most of Thanksgiving Day will stay dry. There will be a chance for some showers late in the day and at night, but not before temperatures inch into the lower 60s.

Friday will bring a better rain chance with cooler afternoon temperatures in the upper 50s. The outlook for the rest of the weekend is for some sunshine with cool highs holding in the 50s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Hope you have a great week!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New video shows alleged fight, FBI looking into Charlotte woman’s death in Mexico
FBI now investigating Charlotte woman’s death in Mexico
Funeral services were held Saturday afternoon for Shanquella Robinson. The 25-year-old was...
Funeral held for Shanquella Robinson as family pushes for answers
Emergency crews responded to the SouthPark Mall for a disturbance on Saturday afternoon.
SouthPark Mall reopens, no evidence of shooting
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
TikTok video of Jike Williams
N.C. man arrested for threatening to kill FBI agents, executing organization for defaming Trump, MAGA supporters

Latest News

Dry for Thanksgiving travel before rain chances Thursday, Black Friday
Cool weather continues into workweek with rain chances rising for Thanksgiving, Black Friday
Cool weather continues into workweek with rain chances rising for Thanksgiving, Black Friday
7 day
Cool weather continues into workweek with rain chances rising for Thanksgiving, Black Friday
7 Day Forecast
Cool, sunny weather to begin week before First Alert on Thanksgiving, Black Friday