Drive-thru only? Cotswold Chick-fil-A’s future up for discussion at zoning meeting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – An effort is underway to relieve major traffic troubles at the Chick-fil-A location in southeast Charlotte’s Cotswold area.

Vehicles at that location’s drive-thru off Randolph Road spill into the street, getting in the way of the flow of traffic.

A public hearing is happening at Monday’s Charlotte City Council zoning meeting. City staff is recommending a rezoning petition which would allow the owners to tear down and rebuild the Randolph Road Chick-fil-A location as a drive-thru only.

It would have no indoor or outdoor seating, two drive-thru lanes and two drive-thru pick-up spots.

A vote is not expected until late December or early January.

If approved, the entire project is expected to take at least six months.

