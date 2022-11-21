A customer, frustrated at having to wait, reportedly pointed gun at fast food cashier

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A customer who was apparently upset at being told that he would have to wait to place his order at a Salisbury fast-food restaurant pointed a gun at the cashier, according to police.

The incident reportedly happened on Friday afternoon at 3:12 p.m. at the Arby’s on Statesville Blvd.

Police say the customer pulled up to the speaker box in the drive-thru and was told he would have to wait a few minutes because the restaurant was short-staffed.

The customer then drove up to the window and pointed a black handgun towards a cashier, according to the report.

The cashier was able to get a license tag number and police are following up with the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.