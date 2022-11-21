PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

A customer, frustrated at having to wait, reportedly pointed gun at fast food cashier

The incident reportedly happened on Friday afternoon at the new Arby's on Statesville Blvd.
The incident reportedly happened on Friday afternoon at the new Arby's on Statesville Blvd.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 9:38 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A customer who was apparently upset at being told that he would have to wait to place his order at a Salisbury fast-food restaurant pointed a gun at the cashier, according to police.

The incident reportedly happened on Friday afternoon at 3:12 p.m. at the Arby’s on Statesville Blvd.

Police say the customer pulled up to the speaker box in the drive-thru and was told he would have to wait a few minutes because the restaurant was short-staffed.

The customer then drove up to the window and pointed a black handgun towards a cashier, according to the report.

The cashier was able to get a license tag number and police are following up with the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New video shows alleged fight, FBI looking into Charlotte woman’s death in Mexico
FBI now investigating Charlotte woman’s death in Mexico
Funeral services were held Saturday afternoon for Shanquella Robinson. The 25-year-old was...
Funeral held for Shanquella Robinson as family pushes for answers
Emergency crews responded to the SouthPark Mall for a disturbance on Saturday afternoon.
SouthPark Mall reopens, no evidence of shooting
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
TikTok video of Jike Williams
N.C. man arrested for threatening to kill FBI agents, executing organization for defaming Trump, MAGA supporters

Latest News

FBI searching for suspects who threw Molotov cocktail at Lincolnton clinic
The FBI is looking for the person who threw a Molotov cocktail at the Crisis Pregnancy Center...
Molotov cocktails thrown at Lincolnton clinic, FBI searches for suspects.
Police said the incident happened on South Shaver Street.
Police: 14 people, including child, held at gunpoint in Salisbury home invasion
Police: 14 people, including child, held at gunpoint in Salisbury home invasion
Award Winners - Dr. Mitch Siegel & Wanda Honeycutt
Community Care Clinic of Rowan County hosts Community Thanks event