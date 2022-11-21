PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
City of Kannapolis’ water treatment plant receives award

Kannapolis Water Resources Staff Members - Alex Anderson, Director of Water Resources; James Irvin, Brian Woodie, Natalie Curry, Tyler Legg, Gerald Faulkner, and Wilmer Melton, Assistant City Manager.(City of Kannapolis)
By David Whisenant
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 6:20 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The staff at the City of Kannapolis Water Treatment Plant have been recognized as one of 66 plants in North Carolina to surpass state and federal standards for clean water. This is the 6th consecutive year the City has achieved this honor.

According to a news release, the City has earned the North Carolina’s Area Wide Optimization Program Award, which means turbidity levels in the City’s water is below federal and state minimums – which is a good thing. Turbidity is a measure of cloudiness or haziness in the water caused by particles that can interfere with disinfection.

While all drinking water systems have to meet strict federal and state standards, the City of Kannapolis has met performance goals that are significantly more stringent. This award is an example of how dedicated the Water Treatment Plant staff is and their commitment to the City and its customers in providing a safe and dependable supply of drinking water.

The Area Wide Optimization Program (AWOP) is a joint program between the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and all U.S. states. North Carolina has participated since 2000 and works cooperatively with water systems to use existing equipment and treatment processes to improve and optimize water quality.

