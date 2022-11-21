PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Charlotte gas prices down nearly 8 cents over past week

Gas prices across Charlotte, North Carolina and the nation all fell over the last week.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 5:29 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The average price of a gallon of regular gas in Charlotte fell 7.7 cents over the last week, sitting at $3.30 as of Monday, officials said.

That’s according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 665 stations.

The price is 10 cents higher than the previous nine-year high of $3.20 a gallon on Nov. 21, 2013.

Gas prices in Charlotte are 22.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand at 14.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, GasBuddy analysts said. The cheapest station in the city is $2.95 per gallon as of Nov. 20 while the most expensive is $4.69 a gallon, a difference of $1.74 per gallon.

In North Carolina, the average price of a gallon of gas was $3.30, down 7.4 cents from last week’s $3.37 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.

The price of diesel has dropped 6.7 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $5.28 per gallon, analysts said. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 11.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.64 a gallon as of Monday, according to GasBuddy.

“What an incredible turnaround in the last week. While a decline was expected in more states than last week, I didn’t expect every single state to hop on the bandwagon so quickly. But, it’s terrific news as motorists prepare for Thanksgiving travel, with tens of thousands of stations under $3 per gallon, and thousands more to join in the next few weeks, barring a dramatic turnaround,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Everyone will be seeing relief at the pump this week, with even more substantial declines on the way as oil prices plummeted last week to briefly trade under $80 per barrel. It’s not impossible that if oil markets hold here, we could see a national average of $2.99 around Christmas, certainly the gift that every motorist is hoping for. Drivers shouldn’t be in a rush to fill up as prices will come down nearly coast-to-coast into the heavily traveled Thanksgiving holiday.”

