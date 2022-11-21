Charlotte Fire locate missing 5-year-old girl
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Fire Department has safely located a missing 5-year-old girl.
The fire department says Stephanie Resendiz was last seen around 2:30 p.m. on Monday in the 3900 block of Dunwoody Drive.
She is being transported to a local hospital for evaluation.
