Charlotte Fire locate missing 5-year-old girl

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Fire Department has safely located a missing 5-year-old girl.

The fire department says Stephanie Resendiz was last seen around 2:30 p.m. on Monday in the 3900 block of Dunwoody Drive.

She is being transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

