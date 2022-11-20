Verstappen wins 15th race, Kannapolis-based Haas teams wraps up another season

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis-based Haas F1 Team finished its 2022 season with Mick Schumacher 16th and Kevin Magnussen 17th at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, held Sunday at the Yas Marina Circuit.

“We finished the Constructors’ Championship in P8 which this morning was the objective. That’s what we did, we battled all year long through a rollercoaster of ups and downs but in the end, we ended up going forward in the championship which is important and the aim for next year is to make the next step. The race today was not what we wanted but finishing eighth overshadowed everything,” said Team Principal Guenther Steiner.

Schumacher started from 12th place on Pirelli P Zero Yellow medium tires and maintained position on the opening lap before coming in on lap 14 for White hard tires. Schumacher executed a two-stop strategy, boxing once more for mediums on lap 35, but his prospects were compromised by a collision with Williams driver Nicholas Latifi. Schumacher eventually came home 16th at the checkered.

“We didn’t quite have the pace today, one lap pace was there yesterday, but we knew it would be tough to stay in position,” Schumacher said. “We were hoping for a bit more but at the end we kept eighth in the Constructors’ Championship and that was the focus. I’m happy for the team as it means a totally different budget and I’m sure they’ll be able to use it.”

Magnussen took the start from 16th on hard tires and after gaining one spot on the opening lap slipped back behind opponents on softer rubber. Magnussen briefly moved into the top 10 through the pit stop cycles before he made his sole pit for mediums on lap 28. Magnussen completed the race in 17th position.

“P8 was the most important thing of course, we didn’t really have a great chance to do much today but at least eighth stuck and that’s a good thing for developing over the winter and just a nice step to take forward from the last two years that Haas has had. It’s a nice place to build from and I’m looking forward to next year,” Magnussen said.

Up front World Champion Max Verstappen cruised to a record-extending 15th victory of the season, ahead of Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez.

Haas F1 Team finishes the 2022 FIA Formula 1 World Championship sitting eighth in the Constructors’ Championship with a season total of 37 points, the third-highest in its history.

Haas F1 Team will be back in action for post-season testing at the Yas Marina Circuit on November 22. Nico Hülkenberg and reserve driver Pietro Fittipaldi will drive the VF-22s, with Hülkenberg undertaking the Pirelli tire test, and Fittipaldi fulfilling young driver duties.

