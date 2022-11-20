PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

USC fined after fans, students storm field

The SEC says storming the field violates the conference’s “access to competition area policy.”
The SEC says storming the field violates the conference’s “access to competition area policy.”(Live 5)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The Southeastern Conference announced that the University of South Carolina will be fined $100,000 following their upset win against the Tennessee Volunteers.

The SEC says storming the field violates the conference’s “access to competition area policy.”

It is the Gamecocks’ second offense as they were also fined in 2014 after a men’s basketball game against Kentucky. Once the fine is paid, the money goes to the SEC Post-Graduate Scholarship Fund.

The conference says they have a group working to review and update policies regarding storming the field. Any new regulations would be implemented for the 2023-24 athletic year.

You can read the conference’s current policy below:

Access to competition areas shall be limited to participating student-athletes, coaches, officials, support personnel and properly-credentialed individuals at all times. For the safety of participants and spectators alike, at no time before, during or after a contest shall spectators be permitted to enter the competition area. It is the responsibility of each member institution to implement procedures to ensure compliance with this policy.

Going into the game, the Gamecocks were unranked and the Volunteers sat at number five in the polls.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New video shows alleged fight, FBI looking into Charlotte woman’s death in Mexico
FBI now investigating Charlotte woman’s death in Mexico
Funeral services were held Saturday afternoon for Shanquella Robinson. The 25-year-old was...
Funeral held for Shanquella Robinson as family pushes for answers
Emergency crews responded to the SouthPark Mall for a disturbance on Saturday afternoon.
SouthPark Mall reopens, no evidence of shooting
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
TikTok video of Jike Williams
N.C. man arrested for threatening to kill FBI agents, executing organization for defaming Trump, MAGA supporters

Latest News

North Carolina guard R.J. Davis (4) drives to the hoop against James Madison forward Alonzo...
Davis, Bacot carry No. 1 North Carolina past James Madison
Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) moves past Charlotte Hornets guard Kelly Oubre Jr.,...
Kuzma’s 28 points propel Wizard past Hornets 106-102
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) looks to pass in the first half of an NFL...
Panthers lose to Ravens in Mayfield’s return, doomed by late turnovers
Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-22, leads Alex Albon, Williams FW44, and Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT03...
Verstappen wins 15th race, Kannapolis-based Haas teams wraps up another season