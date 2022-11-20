PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Three dogs, rabbit killed in Concord house fire

The fire happened on Rocky River Road on Saturday afternoon.
Three family dogs and a rabbit died in a house fire in Concord on Saturday.
Three family dogs and a rabbit died in a house fire in Concord on Saturday.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Three dogs and a rabbit were killed in a house fire in Concord on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The Concord Fire Department responded to the home in the 5100 block of Rocky River Road, which is just north of Rocky River Elementary School, around 4:23 p.m.

Firefighters arrived to the scene within three minutes of the call, and had the fire under control within 22 minutes.

While searching the home, firefighters located three dogs inside, but they had all already died due to smoke inhalation.

The pet rabbit also died inside the house.

No people were injured during the incident, and the American Red Cross is assisting the families displaced by the fire.

The Harrisburg Fire Department, Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office and Cabarrus County EMS also responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

