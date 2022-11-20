PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

No. 9 Clemson tops Miami 40-10 for 40th straight at home

Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei passes the ball in the first half of an NCAA college football...
Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei passes the ball in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Miami on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Clemson, S.C.((AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman))
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 8:43 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) - DJ Uiagalelei threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third as No. 9 Clemson wrapped up an undefeated ACC regular season and won its 40th straight at home beating Miami 40-10 on Saturday.

The Tigers (10-1, 8-0 ACC) have won at least 10 games in 12 straight seasons and — for a half — had their most dominant showing on both sides of the ball.

Clemson scored touchdowns on three of its first four possessions while Miami (5-6, 3-4) was stuffed by the Tigers defense.

Uiagalelei connected on a 7-yard TD pass to Davis Allen, then ran one in from 8 yards out to lead 14-0 less than 11 minutes in.

After safety Jalyn Phillips’ interception, Clemson again found the end zone on Uiagalelei’s 2-yard throw to tight end Luke Price.

Miami had no answers. Freshman Jacurri Brown, who sparked the Hurricanes to a 35-14 win over Georgia Tech last week, was hounded by Clemson’s defenders and off target when he was able to throw the ball.

The Hurricanes managed just 8 yards total the first two quarters and a season-low 98 for the game.

In the second half, Miami took advantage of Clemson’s sloppy play to tighten things up. A fourth-quarter fumble by Uiagalelei was returned to the Tigers 10 and backup Jake Garcia tossed a 1-yard score to Kahlil Brantley to cut things to 26-10.

But that’s as close as the Hurricanes could come. They’ll need a win over Pitt next week to make the postseason in coach Mario Cristobal’s debut season.

Uiagalelei completed 22 of 34 throws for 227 yards and an interception. He also led the Tigers in rushing with 89 yards.

UP NEXT

Clemson finishes at home seeking its eighth straight win over rival South Carolina on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New video shows alleged fight, FBI looking into Charlotte woman’s death in Mexico
FBI now investigating Charlotte woman’s death in Mexico
Emergency crews responded to the SouthPark Mall for a disturbance on Saturday afternoon.
SouthPark Mall reopens, no evidence of shooting
Charlotte woman's parents react to Mexican authorities investigating her death as homicide
Charlotte woman’s death being investigated as homicide, Mexican authorities say
A church youth leader and soccer coach faces multiple charges related to sex crimes against...
Charlotte church youth leader, soccer coach charged in sex crimes against children
Charlotte family pushing for answers after daughter found dead in Mexico
Charlotte family pushing for answers after daughter found dead in Mexico

Latest News

Charlotte 49ers new football logo
Charlotte 49ers hire Biff Poggi as new head football coach
North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis, right, shakes hands with Duke head coach Mike...
Davis gets new deal, raise with No. 1 UNC after first-year run
Charlotte 49ers football fire head coach Will Healy after 1-7 start to season
Former UNC coach Matt Doherty spoke to WBTV about the future of the Atlantic Coast Conference.
Former UNC coach speaks about the future of the Atlantic Coast Conference
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced its league office will move to Charlotte in 2023.
ACC moving league office to Charlotte