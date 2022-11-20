PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
National Bonsai exhibit coming to Kannapolis

By David Whisenant
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 1:58 PM EST
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Bonsai hobbyists, gardeners, and art lovers all can enjoy the beauty of these small trees when bonsai artists and vendors from all over the USA will display their trees. This is a great chance to learn about this art and hobby, buy a tree or buy supplies.

For the 10th year, bonsai artists from all over the USA will show their bonsai trees in the exceptionally beautiful marble-lined domed atrium of the North Carolina Research Campus in Kannapolis (a short ride north from Charlotte on I-85).

The Winter Silhouette Bonsai Show will be held on Saturday December 3rd (10AM - 5PM) and Sunday December 4th (10AM – 3 PM) 2022 at the North Carolina Research Campus, 150 N Research Campus Drive, Kannapolis, NC 28081.  Free admission and free parking.  More information can be found at: www.winterbonsai.net.

Saturday December 3, 2022

Show open to public 10 AM-5 PM

Bonsai demos

10 AM William Valavanis

and 1 PM Tyler Sherrod

5:30 PM Bonsai auction

Sunday December 4, 2022

Show open to public 10 AM-3 PM

Bonsai demos

10 AM Rodney Clemons

3 PM Show closes

Both newcomers and long-time hobbyists can attend free bonsai demos/lessons that will be held each day at 10 AM and at 1 PM.  Famous bonsai masters will teach these demos (William Valavanis from New York, Rodney Clemons from Georgia and Tyler Sherrod from North Carolina).  At 5:30 PM Saturday December 3rd there will be a bonsai auction open to all.

